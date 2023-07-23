Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,916 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average is $174.79.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

