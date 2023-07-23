Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 12,075 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $73.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

