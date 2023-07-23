Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11,050 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $53.10.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

