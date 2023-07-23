Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $582.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.42 and a 200 day moving average of $479.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

