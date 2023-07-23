Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.