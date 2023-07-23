Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,793 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

