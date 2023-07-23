Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $51.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

XENE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

