Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $51.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.
XENE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of XENE opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.