Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QRVO. Susquehanna upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Qorvo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

