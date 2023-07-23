Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,881.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

