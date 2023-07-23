WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

WEC stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 997,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

