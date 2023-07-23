Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises about 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. 3,493,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.15.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.68.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

