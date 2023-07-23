Waterford Advisors LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waterford Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,180,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $454.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $458.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

