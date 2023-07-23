Waterford Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.02 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.88.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

