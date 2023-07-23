Waterford Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Waterford Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.