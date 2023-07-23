Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.89.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average of $136.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,080,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

