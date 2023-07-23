Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.22 million and $1.39 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,837,988 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.