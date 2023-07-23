Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $40.19 million and $1.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,837,987 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

