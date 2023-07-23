Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPHE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter worth about $730,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPHE stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

