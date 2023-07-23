Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 961,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,002,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.0 %

CAH opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

