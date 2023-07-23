Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 8,513 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $109.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $111.97. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

