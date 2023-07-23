Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $751,000 Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Livent by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 47.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Livent stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.23.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

