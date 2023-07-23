Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

