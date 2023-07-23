Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 143,362 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.13% of 8X8 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,054 shares of company stock worth $150,580. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Performance

8X8 stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

8X8 Company Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.