Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 4,903 SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 471,506 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09.
SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
