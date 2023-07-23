VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,913.08 or 1.00044481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

