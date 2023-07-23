VRES (VRS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,865.85 or 1.00021795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

