VRES Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

