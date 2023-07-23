Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,662,319 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.