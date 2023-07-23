Vicus Capital Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE remained flat at $165.52 during trading hours on Friday. 506,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $166.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

