Vicus Capital Sells 641 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 317,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after buying an additional 25,013 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 217,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 321,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. 4,673,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

