Vicus Capital Sells 6,016 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at $18.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,598,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,914. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.