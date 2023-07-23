Vicus Capital Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Vicus Capital owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ITB stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $86.81. 1,837,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

