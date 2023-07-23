Vicus Capital Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,301,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 561,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP remained flat at $107.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,920. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.