Vicus Capital Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,649 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after buying an additional 249,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $53.02. 1,552,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,747. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.16.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

