Vicus Capital Buys 17,969 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,969,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,284,966. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

