Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 63,070 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 63,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,824,000 after buying an additional 4,717,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,034,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 192,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after buying an additional 650,835 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 3,462,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,518. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
