Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,676 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $67,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $423.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $425.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

