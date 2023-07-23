Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,933 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Tractor Supply worth $85,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.24.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

