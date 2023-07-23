Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,562 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,562 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $84,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

