Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 64,264 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CVS Health worth $79,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.