Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of CoStar Group worth $75,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

