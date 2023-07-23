Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.20 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Brown & Brown worth $70,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

BRO opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

