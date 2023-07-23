Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $68.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 314.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 855,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $68,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

