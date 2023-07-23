Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $70,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,778,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,665,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,222,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,713,000 after buying an additional 90,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $45.70 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

