Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $77,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

