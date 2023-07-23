Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Constellation Brands worth $72,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,737,000 after buying an additional 320,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $270.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

