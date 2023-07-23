Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

