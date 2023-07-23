Venus Market Capitalization Hits $68.77 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Venus token can now be bought for $4.46 or 0.00014807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $68.77 million and $2.41 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,435,982 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

