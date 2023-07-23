Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $705.50.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $769.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $725.53 and its 200-day moving average is $675.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $471.01 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

