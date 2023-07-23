Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

